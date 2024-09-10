11 September 2024
The World Club of the Month: Czech club overtaken Real

10 September 2024 16:54
101
The names of the best clubs of August have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the table prepared by IFFHS is headed by the Czech club Sparta Prague.

In the mentioned month, the people of Prague were remembered with 3 wins and 1 draw in the qualifying round of the Champions League, and 2 wins and 1 draw in the Czech championship. As a result, they led with 48.5 points.

Real is second with 44 points. In addition to winning the UEFA Super Cup last month, the Madrid club scored 2 wins and 1 draw in La Liga. The first three are closed by the Brazilian club Fortaleza. They have 42 points.

In July, the Romanian club Bucharest was the leader in this indicator with 38 points.

Idman.biz

