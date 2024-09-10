11 September 2024
EN

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Germany

Football
News
10 September 2024 12:46
146
9 games will be played today in the II round of the UEFA Nations League.

Idman.biz reports that the most interesting match will be played in the A League.

Azerbaijan will test the Netherlands and Germany in the 3rd group. The match, which will be held at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, will start at 22:45 Baku time.

UEFA Nations League
II round
September 10
League A
Group III
22:45. Netherlands - Germany
22:45. Hungary - Bosnia and Herzegovina

League B
Group I
22:45. Czech Republic - Ukraine
22:45. Albania - Georgia

Group II
22:45. England - Finland
22:45. Ireland - Greece
League C
Group IV
20:00. Latvia - Faroe Islands
22:45. North Macedonia - Armenia

League D
Group II
22:45. Andorra - Malta

Idman.biz

Tags:

