UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Germany

9 games will be played today in the II round of the UEFA Nations League.
Idman.biz reports that the most interesting match will be played in the A League.
Azerbaijan will test the Netherlands and Germany in the 3rd group. The match, which will be held at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, will start at 22:45 Baku time.
UEFA Nations League
II round
September 10
League A
Group III
22:45. Netherlands - Germany
22:45. Hungary - Bosnia and Herzegovina
League B
Group I
22:45. Czech Republic - Ukraine
22:45. Albania - Georgia
Group II
22:45. England - Finland
22:45. Ireland - Greece
League C
Group IV
20:00. Latvia - Faroe Islands
22:45. North Macedonia - Armenia
League D
Group II
22:45. Andorra - Malta
Idman.biz