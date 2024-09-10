UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Germany

9 games will be played today in the II round of the UEFA Nations League.

Idman.biz reports that the most interesting match will be played in the A League.

Azerbaijan will test the Netherlands and Germany in the 3rd group. The match, which will be held at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, will start at 22:45 Baku time.

UEFA Nations League

II round

September 10

League A

Group III

22:45. Netherlands - Germany

22:45. Hungary - Bosnia and Herzegovina



League B

Group I

22:45. Czech Republic - Ukraine

22:45. Albania - Georgia

Group II

22:45. England - Finland

22:45. Ireland - Greece

League C

Group IV

20:00. Latvia - Faroe Islands

22:45. North Macedonia - Armenia



League D

Group II

22:45. Andorra - Malta



