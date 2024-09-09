Slovakian forward: "I scored an open goal"

"There was a fantastic atmosphere at the match."

David Strelec, the Slovakian national team forward, said this after the Azerbaijan match they won 2:0 in the 2nd round of the Nations League, Idman.biz reports.

The forward commented on the second goal: "When I scored, I kick the ball to the left, ran towards the pass and then scored an open goal. After 26 years, we played a match in this city. Therefore, we had a special motivation to please the fans. I think we played well against Azerbaijan. "The season has started well and I will do everything to get great results for the national team and Slovan."

Azerbaijan lost 0:2 to Slovakia in Košice.

Idman.biz