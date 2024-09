The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team played their next matches in Group I of the C League, where they take part in the UEFA Nations League.

Sweden tested Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a confident victory of the hosts. The Scandinavians won with 3 unanswered goals. With this, they continued their leadership in the group.

Estonia will host Azerbaijan in the next game. The match will be held on September 11.

Idman.biz