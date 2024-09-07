10 September 2024
The of the head coach of AzNur: "It will not change anything by saying whether it is true or not."

7 September 2024 12:35
You are doubly happy when you defeat teams like Birbasha Baku and Zire. We are happy when we play well with this team in the friendly match, but it remains for the Champions League."

AzNur head coach Rajab Farajzade told Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist's team will face Birbasha Baku in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League today. Farajzade said that a difficult game awaits them: "We did not want to face Birbasha Baku in the early stage. It is both an Azerbaijani team and a strong team. Everything is professional. Both their organization and their processes. That's why we didn't want to face them. Birbasha Baku is the favorite of the Champions League. They may even win. We will try to play well and give them a headache. I instructed the team to play hard, but not to be rude. We will restrain ourselves on the square, so that there will be people watching us from the sidelines. The meeting between the two Azerbaijani teams should be a friendly match."

Rajab Farajzade expressed his opinion about the match against Birbasha Baku early on: "Many say that it is not right that we will meet as opponents at this stage. Saying it's true or not won't change anything. This is the rule and they did not deviate from it. I don't see anything illegal. It is up to us to go out and play. We will try to make it an interesting game."

AzNur-Birbasha Baku match will start at 15:30.

