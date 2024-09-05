5 September 2024
FIRST FOREIGN COACH of the Swedish national team in over 60 years

5 September 2024 18:13
Jon Dahl Tomasson is the first foreign coach of the Swedish national football team in more than 60 years.

Idman.biz reports that the 48-year-old Dane has been coaching this team since February 2024.

Under his leadership, the Swedes won only one of the 4 games and lost the rest. Tomasson's biggest success as a coach is winning the title of Swedish champion with Malmö in 2020 and 2021.

Before him, the last foreigner to lead the Swedish national team was the Englishman George Raynor in 1961.

The match between Azerbaijan and Sweden will start at 20:00 in the framework of the UEFA Nations League.

