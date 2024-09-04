4 September 2024
Rajab Farajzade: "What worries me is the three injured players" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
4 September 2024 12:50
Interview of the AzNur head coach Rajab Farajzade about Champions League, to Idman.biz website.

- How long have you been preparing for the Champions League?

- It’s a month. We had physical and tactical exercises. We had 2 test matches with Birbasha Baku. The pitches we will play in the Champions League are a little bigger than the ones we played on. For this reason, we held the friendly matches in ASK Arena. We discovered some of our weak points. We have worked on them and I believe we will finish the 1st game with a victory.

- You will fight against Andezit (Ukraine), Galport (Poland) and Les Piopio (France) clubs in the Champions League Group C. Have you analyzed your competitors?

- All 3 of our opponents are very strong teams. Among them, the French club Les Piopio lags behind. In any case, it is the Champions League. There is no weak team here. A lot will depend on the game we will play against the French tomorrow. The main thing is to start with a win.

- What are your chances of leaving the group?

- We have a chance to leave the group. Most importantly, let's use the goal episodes we created. Such episodes will be 100 percent. Our players are good individually. We have to be careful in defense and in goal. We have to defend well as a team. If so, hopefully we will win the 1st match and then we will think about the other matches.

- What will be your goal?

- Our first goal is to level up. And then the further we go, the better.

- What are the problems or innovations related to the staff?

- What worries me is the three injured players. The situation of Elvin, Tural and Aziz will be known tomorrow. All three are our main players. I want them to be 100 percent ready. We have added Aziz Huseynov, Elmaddin Huseynzada, experienced goalkeeper Ilgar Abdulov, Elshan Veysalov and Boyukaga Guliyev to our team.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

