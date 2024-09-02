100th game of Brazilian player in Azerbaijan Championship

Rafael Utzig played his 100th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that the anniversary of the Brazilian international of Zira coincided with the home match (1:3) with Qarabag of the V round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 28-year-old striker appeared later in this match. Utzig scored 18 goals in 100 matches in the Premier League.

The South American football player scored 15 goals in 81 games at Gabala and 3 goals in 19 matches at Zira. He made his debut in the Premier League on September 19, 2020 in the home match of Gabala with Keshla (now Shamakhi) (0:0).

