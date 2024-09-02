2 September 2024
EN

Juninho ABOVE Lewandowski and Vini Jr

Football
News
2 September 2024 11:52
36
Men’s World's Best National Scorers 2024 has been revealed.

46 football players were included in the table prepared by IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

Olavio Juninho, the Brazilian forward of Qarabag is 27th in the table with 22 goals. With this indicator, he surpassed Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius Junior.

The list is headed by Wu Lei, a player of the Chinese club Shanghai Port with 35 goals.

Victor Gyokeres, the goalkeeper of the Portuguese Sporting club, is second with 33 goals. Martin Cauteruccio, striker of Peru's Sporting Crystal club, completes the top three with 31 goals.

Juninho was the most productive player in the qualification and playoff stages of the Champions League in the new season with 6 goals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

