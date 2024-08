Professional Football League (PFL) Executive Director Zaur Haji-Maharramov has received a new appointment from UEFA.

It was announced by the institution's press service, Idman.biz reports.

He will be at work in the UEFA Nations League meeting. Haji-Maharramov will serve as the UEFA representative for the Latvia-Faroe Islands match.

The match will be held on September 10.

