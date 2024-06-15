End of Scandinavian trip – ANALYSIS

The legionnaire life of Azerbaijan national football player Musa Gurbanli has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the 22-year-old striker has returned from Djurgardens, where he was transferred from Qarabag.

343 days

For the first time in his career, the forward lived the life of a legionnaire in Sweden for less than a year. Musa returned from the club he was transferred to on July 7 last year on June 14. He spent 343 days in the Scandinavian team.

European Cup excitement

When Gurbanli was newly transferred, he also experienced the excitement of the European Cup. He scored a chance in both meetings of the Conference League with Lucerne. Musa found time to appear in one of the matches in the qualification stage in the starting team. The matches in which he was on the field for 115 minutes ended with his team stopping the fight.

Happy August and goal longing

The most successful period in Musa's Djurgardens career was last August. In the same month, the striker, who won a chance in the European Cup, scored two goals against Degerfors in the championship, and one against Sandvikens in the cup. These three balls are all his successes in his Swedish career. Gurbanli, who scored a double four days after opening the scoring on August 23, has not scored a goal in the club for almost 10 months.

3 matches in the cup

The football player, who started the cup match against Sandvikens in August and scored a goal, played 3 matches in this tournament. But Musa did not start again in the cup. In 2024, the striker, who appeared twice later, got a chance in 96 minutes in 3 cup games in total.

Happy season

The 2023 season of the Swedish championship can be considered successful for Musa. True, the forward scored only 2 goals. But he got a chance in 14 matches. Moreover, he was included in the starting team 10 times. He spent 801 minutes on the field.

There was no new year

The Swedish career of the victim was accompanied by failure in 2024. After the new year, the football player, who lived in the sunset, played 4 matches this year. He played 30 minutes in 2 matches in the championship and 36 minutes in 2 matches in the cup. The forward, who got a chance for 66 minutes in about half a year, could not stand out in this short time. He played in the cup in February and in the championship in April. 10 minutes against GAİS on April 28 was his last test in the club.

21 matches

In total, Gurbanli participated in 16 championships, 3 cups, and 2 European Cup matches in his 343-day Swedish career. He had only 1042 minutes of chance. During this period, Azerbaijani football player, who scored 3 goals, was in the starting team 12 times.

It should be noted that the striker, who returned to Qarabag after a year, signed a 3-year contract.

