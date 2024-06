The departure of Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund has been made official.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of the German club.

The 35-year-old defender left the team where he spent 13 years. After the resignation of head coach Edin Terzic, there was a possibility that Mats would stay in the team, but the player did not change his decision to leave.

It should be noted that Hummels scored 3 goals in 25 matches last season.

