Mourinho finally settles the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho answered questions while speaking to TNT Sports.

The Special One weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Idman.biz reports according to GOAL.

He answered the question about the favorite dressing room moment: “One of my favorite moments in the dressing room was when I almost broke my leg at Stamford Bridge at half-time. I wanted to kick the massage table and I hit something very hard. I had no shin pads [laughs] and I almost broke my leg."

Mourinho revealed that he wishes the opportunity to sign and manage Messi.

"In my generation, of course, I would say the little guy [Messi]. The little guy was not coachable but I have to say, in our generation, he was the best."

