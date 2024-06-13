14 June 2024
EN

Mourinho finally settles the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Football
News
13 June 2024 18:24
20
Mourinho finally settles the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho answered questions while speaking to TNT Sports.

The Special One weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Idman.biz reports according to GOAL.

He answered the question about the favorite dressing room moment: “One of my favorite moments in the dressing room was when I almost broke my leg at Stamford Bridge at half-time. I wanted to kick the massage table and I hit something very hard. I had no shin pads [laughs] and I almost broke my leg."

Mourinho revealed that he wishes the opportunity to sign and manage Messi.
"In my generation, of course, I would say the little guy [Messi]. The little guy was not coachable but I have to say, in our generation, he was the best."

Idman.biz

Related news

New destination in Serie A
13 June 17:44
Football

New destination in Serie A

This was announced by the press service of the A series representative
Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santos knows well how impossible this is"
13 June 17:25
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santos knows well how impossible this is"

"When we won 4:0, 5:0, he knew our potential well"
All over again at Zira
13 June 17:11
Football

All over again at Zira

The representative of Baku signed a 2-year contract with the Georgian striker
Milan count on him
13 June 16:57
Football

Milan count on him

A 3-year contract was signed with the 51-year-old specialist
Rovshan Najaf and Fernando Santos discus the work to be done - PHOTO
13 June 16:40
Football

Rovshan Najaf and Fernando Santos discus the work to be done - PHOTO

The goals set for the national team and the work to be done in the direction of forming a strong and competitive team were discussed at the meeting
Aykhan Abbasov: "We know we are on a difficult path" - INTERVIEW
13 June 16:00
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We know we are on a difficult path" - INTERVIEW

"We will transfer legionnaires according to the budget"

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12 June 12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality