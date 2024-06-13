15 June 2024
Aykhan Abbasov: "We know we are on a difficult path" - INTERVIEW

New Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov’s interview to Idman.biz.

- Your contract with Shamakhi was formalized today. What did you consider and accept the offer?

- After leaving Turan Tovuz, the management of Shamakhi sent an offer. We sat and discussed. We talked about the goals to be set. We know that we are on a difficult path, but we have never shied away from it.

- What happened to your request from the management?

- I don't want to reveal it. I had their suggestions as well. Most importantly, we agreed in the end.

- What are your goals?

- The club was promoted from I League to Premier League this year. The main goal today is to build a good team. We have to do what we can for that. The goals are to strengthen in the Premier League. After that, we will take steps according to our budget.

- Do you have plans to form a new team?

- First of all, the selection must be correct. We don't have a big budget. Therefore, we will act accordingly.

- Will Shamakhi continue their policy with only Azerbaijani football players, or will foreigners be involved as well?

- No, there will not be only local football players. We will transfer legionnaires according to the budget.

- When will you start working in the team and what is the preparation plan?

- My contract was announced today. We will provide detailed information about the plans in the coming days.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

