Sumgayit parted ways with another player.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the representative of "City of Youth" said goodbye to Octavio Manteca.

The contract period of the 30-year-old midfielder, who was loaned from the Bulgarian MOIK club at the beginning of the season, has expired. There was no need for a new agreement with him.

It should be noted that Manteca appeared in 29 matches last season, including 26 Premier League matches and 3 cup matches.

Idman.biz