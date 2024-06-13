Sarkhan Hajiyev: "It is too early to talk about local coaches in the national team"

The specialists to be in the coaching corps of Fernando Santos in the Azerbaijan national team have not yet been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by Sarkhan Hajiyev, the AFFA executive vice president.

He said that the assistants of the Portuguese will be known in the coming days: "The discussions held in the working group will also be taken into account. It is too early to say who will be in the coaching staff. We will make a decision on this soon."

Hajiyev also touched on the possibility of having a local coach in the team: "It is too early to talk about this issue. In the coming weeks, we will negotiate with local coaches to help Santos."

It should be noted that Arif Asadov was in the corps led by Gianni de Biasi, the head coach of the national team before Santos. After the departure of the Italian, it was Asadov who led the team in 4 games.

Idman.biz