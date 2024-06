Qarabag players Ismayil Ibrahimli and Rustam Ahmadzada were loaned to Zira.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of the Baku club.

He played in Zira on loan last season and will wear the uniform of the settlement club for one more year. They will work for the success of the capital representative until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It should be noted that last season Ismayil played 30, Rustam played 24 (2 goals) championship matches.

Idman.biz