Mahir Emreli in Top-10

There have been changes in the list of scorers of the Azerbaijan national team.

As Idman.biz reports, this was because of the friendly match between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Two members of our team, which won 3:2, advanced in the list of top scorers. Emin Mahmudov, who scored his 14th goal, repeated the record of Gurban Gurbanov, the most productive player in the national team history.

Mahir Emreli scored his 6th goal. He reached the "Golden Boy" Zaur Taghizade and took a place in the Top-10. Only 10 players have distinguished themselves more than 5 times, at least 6 times.

1-2. Gurban Gurbanov - 14

Emin Mahmudov - 14

3. Ramil Sheydayev - 10

4. Vagif Javadov - 9

5. Dmitri Nazarov - 8

6-8. Rauf Aliyev - 7

Branimir Subasic - 7

Elvin Mammadov - 7

9-10. Zaur Taghizade - 6

Mahir Emreli - 6

It should be noted that Toral Bayramov, the author of the other goal of the national team, was distinguished for the second time.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz