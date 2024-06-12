12 June 2024
Azerbaijan renewed the record

12 June 2024 09:32
Azerbaijan renewed the record

The Azerbaijan national team increased their goal streak at the start of 2024 to 4.

As per Idman.biz, Arif Asadov's team scored goals in all the matches held this year.

After Mongolia (1:0), Bulgaria (1:1) and Albania (1:3), Kazakhstan was helpless before the attacks of our national team. Our team won 3:2 this time.

The Azerbaijani national team repeated the record of its history by scoring goals in the first 4 matches of the year. So far, such an incident has happened only twice.

In 1993, the national team, which participated in only 4 matches, excelled in all matches. At that time, our team was happy with 9 goals.

That record was repeated in 2010. The national team again found a way to score goals in the first 4 games. They were happy with 6 goals this time. Now the number of goals in the 4-game series is equal to 6.

It should be noted that Asadov's team will play their next game against Sweden on September 5.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

