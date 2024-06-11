Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Azerbaijani football player Zamig Aliyev, who was transferred to the Albanian club Egnatiya to Idman.biz.

- How was your transfer to the Albanian champion Egnatiya?

- My manager said that there are teams outside the country interested in me. In addition, there were offers from local clubs. I chose Egnatia because I wanted to continue my career abroad.

- What role did he play in deciding in favor of Egnatia?

- It has big goals, it is a very good club. They want to win better results in domestic competitions and in Europe. I also want to have a share in these successes.

- Another member of our national team, Vusal Isgandarli, also played this club. Did you ask him about the club?

- Of course. We had a conversation about this with Vusal. He spoke positively about the club and gave his advice.

- How did they welcome you in your new club?

- Everyone welcomed me very well. It was even better than I thought. I also believe that I will adapt to the team quickly.

- What will be your main goal in Egnatia?

- My main goal was to play in Europe. I am already making this dream come true. My goals are big. I want to perform well in Egnatia and benefit the team. I wish to become the champion of Albania this season.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz