11 June 2024
EN

First training session Qarabag’s new transfer in Baku - PHOTO

Football
News
11 June 2024 15:30
15
First training session Qarabag’s new transfer in Baku - PHOTO

Fabijan Buntic, the first transfer of Qarabag during the off-season, started his first training session in Baku.

As Idman.biz reports, the Croatian goalkeeper of German descent trained at Azersun Arena.

The goalkeeper who came to our country yesterday signed a 3-year contract with the champion of Azerbaijan. Today, Buntic performed his first training in the arena. As Qarabag are currently on vacation, the international has undergone individual training.

It should be noted that Buntic spent the last two seasons in the Portuguese club Vizela.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST
18:00
Football

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST

"There is only one option left for Andrey in Russia"
Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO
17:38
Football

Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO

Еhis was announced by the PFL press service
Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced
17:27
Football

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next game today
Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW
16:45
Football

Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW

"It has big goals, it is a very good club"
EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad
16:36
Football

EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad

Jan Matsen has been called to the team
Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"
15:55
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"

"It was an even game"

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"