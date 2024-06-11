First training session Qarabag’s new transfer in Baku - PHOTO

Fabijan Buntic, the first transfer of Qarabag during the off-season, started his first training session in Baku.

As Idman.biz reports, the Croatian goalkeeper of German descent trained at Azersun Arena.

The goalkeeper who came to our country yesterday signed a 3-year contract with the champion of Azerbaijan. Today, Buntic performed his first training in the arena. As Qarabag are currently on vacation, the international has undergone individual training.

It should be noted that Buntic spent the last two seasons in the Portuguese club Vizela.

