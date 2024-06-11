From underdog to champion - ANALYSIS - VIDEO

Fabijan Buntic, the new transfer of Azerbaijan champion Qarabag, will play in his 3rd club in his professional career.

As per Idman.biz, the 27-year-old Croatian, who is a citizen of Germany, has only played for two clubs so far.

A young man from Stuttgart

Fabijan, who was born in Stuttgart, Germany, took his first steps in football here. The teenager, who played in the city's lower level clubs Vaihingen and Stuttgarter Kickers, attracted attention already at the age of 15. As a result, Stuttgart, the most established club of the city, attracted him to the team. Although Buntic spent 4 years here, he could not reach the main team.

Invitation from the national team

The appearance of the Croatian goalkeeper in Stuttgart for lower age groups did not go unnoticed in the Balkan country. Fabian was invited to the Croatian national team. He first played in the U-18, then in the U-19. But it was impossible for him to advance to the higher teams of the country, which has provided dozens and hundreds of talents to world football - U-21 and the main national team. Buntic, who appeared in 13 matches in the national team, kept a clean sheet in the qualifying game of EURO-2016 among U-19s.

Seeking for prospects

He did not see any prospects at Stuttgart and realized that he would not be able to join the Croatian lower league club Ingolstadt. The goalkeeper, who played in the second team for three years in the Regional League, got a chance to debut at the professional level in December 2018 at the age of 21. Fabijan, who conceded 42 balls in 22 games in the 2nd Bundesliga and 78 balls in 73 matches in the 3rd League, also scored a goal against Cologne Victoria in February 2021. He was the author of the ball that gave his team a 2:1 victory in extra time. In the 2021/22 season, Ingolstadt took the last place in the 2nd Bundesliga and was relegated.

Not going down with the ship

As soon as his first professional club Ingolstadt left his league, Buntic also said goodbye to the team. The goalkeeper, who came as a free agent from Stuttgart 6 years ago, changed his club again with the same status. He went to Portugal to play outside of Germany. Buntic, who was promoted to the 3rd league with his team, became a football player of Vizela in the summer of 2022.

Debut in the Pyrenees

Despite constantly playing in the lower leagues, Fabijan did not find it difficult to adapt to a higher level. He immediately became "number 1" in Vizela and was on the field in 33 out of 34 rounds of the championship without being replaced. He dropped 37 balls. The average team took the 11th place.

Again in the cellar

The second year did not go well for Fabijan in Portugal. Goalkeeper got a chance in 28 out of 34 rounds. He conceded 59 goals in the championship, which was the worst season in Buntic's career. As a goalkeeper, his team also failed. The team that settled in the basement of the tournament table was 17th among 18 clubs. After two years, Buntic was again relegated with his team. The goalkeeper, who dropped from the 2nd Bundesliga in Germany to the 3rd league, left the Primeira in Portugal. The goalkeeper, who scored 96 goals in 61 matches in the top division during his career, is now entering a new stage for himself. The goalkeeper of the outsiders will now wear the uniform of the hegemon of his country. The goalkeeper, who has been relegated 2 times in the last three seasons, must live up to the hopes of the team that has won 10 championships in 11 years. Fabijan will also make his debut in the European Cup this summer.

It should be noted that Buntic signed a 3-year contract with Qarabag.

Idman.biz