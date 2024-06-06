6 June 2024
Elshad Guliyev: "We will compensate for the defeat in the World Championship"

6 June 2024 10:16
Elshad Guliyev: "We will compensate for the defeat in the World Championship"

"It was a very difficult game. We knew that Bulgaria is a strong team."

Elshad Guliyev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national mini-football team, told Idman.biz.

An experienced specialist commented on the victory over Bulgaria in the 1/8 final stage of the European Championship. He also talked about the match they will play against Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals: "It was one of the undesirable opponents for us. It was a team that was opposite to our style of play. That's why we lost more power and won the match. The players suffered a lot on the field. You can't win in the playoffs if you don't play hard. Because the teams are very strong. We have to work twice as hard to win. In my opinion, we will be able to come out in a better position today. I believe in my team. We will make up for the defeat in the World Cup. We will win over Kazakhstan."

It should be noted that the match between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will start today at 19:00.

