5 June 2024
EN

Brothers together at Azerbaijan club

Football
News
5 June 2024 11:05
11
Brothers together at Azerbaijan club

"I didn't make a bad impression in the ended season."

Sabail defender Yusif Nabiyev gave statement to Idman.biz.

The 26-year-old football player commented on the extension of his contract with the Mariners. According to him, he is looking forward to playing in the same team as his brother Farid: "I have new goals for the next season. I want to continue my performance and increase my personal indicators. My brother Farid made the right decision and was transferred to Sabail. I will play with him again in a team. It's a great feeling. I am looking forward to playing on the same team with my brother again."

It should be noted that Nabiyev will play at Sabail for another year.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
Serrano decision from Turan Tovuz
13:18
Football

Serrano decision from Turan Tovuz

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League club
ENOUGH! - ANALYSIS
12:11
Football

ENOUGH! - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team won its first victory in the qualifying round of EURO-2025
Invitation to 5 internationals of Qarabag - PHOTO
11:17
Football

Invitation to 5 internationals of Qarabag - PHOTO

This was announced by the press service of the club
Transfers continue at Sabail
10:59
Football

Transfers continue at Sabail

The club provided information to Idman.biz that the leading footballers of the Baku team will not stay in the team next season
Taleh Nasibov: "No national team wants to face us"
10:18
Football

Taleh Nasibov: "No national team wants to face us"

"They are really good teams"

Most read

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
3 June 10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table
Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France
4 June 10:31
Football

Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France

Elshad Guliyev's team will play its last match in the group stage
Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe
3 June 11:44
Volleyball

Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe

The best hitters of the European Golden League among female volleyball players have been announced