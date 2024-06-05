Brothers together at Azerbaijan club

"I didn't make a bad impression in the ended season."

Sabail defender Yusif Nabiyev gave statement to Idman.biz.

The 26-year-old football player commented on the extension of his contract with the Mariners. According to him, he is looking forward to playing in the same team as his brother Farid: "I have new goals for the next season. I want to continue my performance and increase my personal indicators. My brother Farid made the right decision and was transferred to Sabail. I will play with him again in a team. It's a great feeling. I am looking forward to playing on the same team with my brother again."

It should be noted that Nabiyev will play at Sabail for another year.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz