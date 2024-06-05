Transfers continue at Sabail

It has been confirmed that Sabail will part ways with 6 internationals.

The club provided information to Idman.biz that the leading footballers of the Baku team will not stay in the team next season.

Among them are the team's top scorer Alexander Ramalingom and key player Pedro Nuno. In addition, Anass Najah, Valdemar Almeida, Yadin Lugasi, Nir Bardea will not be included next season.

The reason for the separation was the release of the club's budget, the inability to give the requested amounts to the internationals.

It should be noted that the team did not extend the contract with captain Aghabala Ramazanov a day ago.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz