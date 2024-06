Turan Tovuz extended the contract with another player.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the Westerners.

Emmanuel Hakman will perform at Turan Tovuz for one more year. The duration of the new contract with the Togolese defender is until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz extended the contract with Shahriyar Aliyev and Alex Souza.

