DECISION regarding Yusif Nabiyev from Sabail

Sabail, which continues their transfer activities for the 2024/25 season, has extended the contract period with Yusif Nabiyev.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the club.

A 1-year agreement was reached with the 26-year-old football player. The defender wears the uniform of Sabail from the summer of 2023. Last season, Nabiyev played 34 games in the Azerbaijan Premier League and 3 games in the Azerbaijan Cup as part of the team. The player distinguished himself with 5 goals and the same number of assists in these matches.

