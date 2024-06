Sabail has started the transfer work for the 2024/25 season.

Idman.biz reports that the team has strengthened its team with Farid Nabiyev.

A 1-year contract was signed with the midfielder.

During his career, the 24-year-old football player who spent the last season at Turan Tovuz has played at Slavia Praga (Czech Republic), Shevardeni (Georgia), Viktoria Zijkov (Czech Republic), and Kapaz.

