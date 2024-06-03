3 June 2024
Gurban Gurbanov: "The decision regarding the national team head coach will be made soon"

3 June 2024 13:48
Gurban Gurbanov: "The decision regarding the national team head coach will be made soon"

"General discussions have gone. More information will be provided. Every time there are discussions about the necessary work ahead."

This was said by the Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

A 52-year-old expert member of the AFFA Executive Committee told journalists after today's meeting: "Because it is a new staff. Looking for updates. Since there is no final decision, expressing an opinion is impossible. After several meetings, general information will be given on what will be done for the development of football and its change for the better."

Gurbanov said that AFFA will help Gabala in every possible way: "Gabala will be helped. Financial aspects will be disclosed. "Every little detail is being done to preserve the infrastructure of Gabala."

The expert said that the appointment of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team will take place soon: "There were discussions. A decision will probably be made soon."

Idman.biz

