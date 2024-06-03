Three contracts at Gabala

The first round of summer selections for younger age groups of Gabala Football Academy has ended.

As Idman.biz reports, more than 500 football players born in 2009-13 participated in the selections at Gabala City Stadium.

Academy coaches tested players from Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Imishli, Goychay, Ujar, Yevlakh, Gakh, Zagatala, and other regions in selections covering all of Azerbaijan. Direct contracts were signed with three football players who stood out in the selections. About 40 players were invited to the next round.

