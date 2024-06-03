Qarabag, who won the Azerbaijan Cup for the 8th time, signed a new record for the competition.

Idman.biz reports that the world record for winning the national cup belongs to Vaduz.

50 times the strongest team in Liechtenstein is the record holder of the planet. Linfield has 48 cups, and Celtic has 44. Barcelona is ahead of everyone in the big five countries - 31 cups.

1. Vaduz (Liechtenstein) - 50

2. Linfield (Northern Ireland) - 48

3. Celtic (Scotland) - 44

4. Al-Ahli (Egypt) - 42

5-6. Muharraq (Bahrain) - 34

Rangers (Scotland) - 34

7. Selangor (Malaysia) - 33

8. ASIA (Saint-Pierre and Miquelon) - 32

9. Barcelona (Spain) - 31

10- 11. Benfica (Portugal) - 29

HB (Faroe Islands) - 29

Idman.biz