11th of the Azerbaijan Championship - LIST

There have been changes in the list of players who played the most games in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports, the 2023/24 season has caused several changes in the Top-10.

Two players have advanced in the list. Asif Mammadov, who spent the season in Gabala, reached Azer Mammadov. They are ranked in 4-5 places.

Maksim Medvedev, whose career is only connected with Qarabag, reached his former teammate Elvin Mammadov. Maksim, who took the 8th-9th places, eliminated the former midfielder Agil Mammadov from the Top-10. Another player - Vurgun Huseynov increased his performance in the last season. But the position of Huseynov, who passed Agil and left Maxim in front, remained unchanged.

The table is headed by Rahid Amirguliyev. They are watching the veteran Mahmud Gurbanov and Rashad Sadygov, who is currently playing in the II league.

1. Rahid Amirguliyev - 451

2. Mahmud Gurbanov - 421

3. Rashad Sadygov - 392

4-5. Azer Mammadov - 388

Asif Mammadov - 388

6. Aslan Karimov - 382

7. Rashad Abdullayev - 378

8-9. Elvin Mammadov - 376

Maxim Medvedev - 376

10. Vurgun Huseynov - 368

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz