Gurban Gurbanov: Zire is a very serious competitor

"I would like it to be a good game for the fans, regardless of the result."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov.

The 52-year-old specialist announced his opinion at the press conference dedicated to the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup with Zire to be held tomorrow: Zire is a very serious competitor. Not every game we play is easy. Especially the last meetings."

It should be noted that the final match will be held at "Liv Bona Dea Arena" at 20.00.

