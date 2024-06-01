3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that the gold and silver winners of the Premier League will face each other in the decisive match.

Qarabag Golden Double, Zire will appear for the first title. This is the 3rd such final in the history of Azerbaijani football.

Only twice so far have the two strongest teams in the Premier League and the cup been the same. The first such incident took place in the 2003/04 season. Neftchi, which won the Golden Double, beat the silver medalist Shamkir with a goal in extra time - 1:0.

A similar incident happened 13 years later. Qarabag defeated Gabala in the championship fight with two goals in the final of the cup.

In both finals, the champion beat the silver medalist. Qarabag will try to continue this trend, and Zire will try to stop it.

It should be noted that the match between Qarabag and Zire will be held at "Liv Bona Dea Arena".

