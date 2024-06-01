1 June 2024
Sniping from the head coach of Azerbaijan national team: "It was very ridiculous"

1 June 2024 10:40
"First of all, I would like to thank Azerbaijan team for the game. The girls collectively showed character until the last moment."

Idman.biz reports that Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team of women's football players, said it.

He commented on the 0:1 loss to the Turkish team at the "Erzincan 13 Subat" stadium in the qualifying round of the European Championship in the 1st group of the B League: "It's true that we fell behind at the end of the first half. My personal opinion is that the decisions of the referees were wrong in some episodes. I didn't see the penalty. The decisions of the referees during the game were very ridiculous. I don't want to blame the defeat only on the judges. We had mistakes. We must see our mistakes and work on them. We have to work hard to make up for this defeat in Baku."

He said that there was a good image in the stands during the game: "The flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey were waving. I was very happy that such beautiful images reached women's football. Of course, they supported their team more. But they also waved the Azerbaijani flags until the end. Therefore, I thank the visiting fans on behalf of my country, my team and myself."

It should be noted that these teams will meet in "Liv Bona Dea Arena" on June 4, at 19:00 in the IV round of the group stage.

