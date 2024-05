The new club of Jerome Boateng, who is the world champion at the German national team, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the 35-year-old football player has moved to Austria's LASK club.

The defender will wear his uniform here for the next 2 seasons. Boateng joined his new team as a free agent.

It should be noted that the player whose last club was Salernitana has played at Hertha, Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern and Lyon.

