Opponents of Azerbaijan champion in Europe determined

The opponents of Shimal, which will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Regions Cup in the 2024/25 season, have been announced.

Our representative, who will start the fight from the initial stage, is in Group B, Idman.biz reports.

The champion of the Azerbaijan Regional League will face Sweden's Gothenburg and Georgia's "Football School Bridge". The games will be held in Georgia from June 28 to July 4.

The winner of the group will compete against Ireland, Switzerland and Northern Ireland in Group 4 of the first round. The meetings of this stage will be held in Switzerland on October 21-27.

It should be noted that Shimal won the right to play in the II League by winning the AFFA Regional League in the 2023/24 season.

Idman.biz