Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with 6 players

Araz-Nakhchivan, which continues its transfer work in connection with the new season, kept 6 players whose contracts expired in the team.

Idman.biz reports that the official website of the club published information about this.

The team reached a common denominator with Cristian Avram, Vadim Abdullayev, Nuno Rodrigues, Igor Ribeiro, Vanderson, and Elchin Mustafayev. These footballers will also be part of the Araz-Nakhchivan team in the 2024/25 season.

It should be noted that Araz-Nakhchivan has previously included Urfan Abbasov, Omar Buludov, Tarlan Ahmadli and Ulvi Isgandarov.

