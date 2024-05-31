Kazakhstan set to play against Azerbaijan without a head coach - REASON

Magomed Adiyev, the Kazakhstan national team head coach, has resigned.

Idman.biz reports that information about this was released by the Kazakh press.

The resignation took place after a meeting between the president of the local federation and the coaching staff of the national team, Adil Barmenkulov. It was said that Adiyev took this step due to family issues.

In addition to the national team, the Russian specialist coaches RFK Ahmat in his homeland.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will face Kazakhstan in a friendly match on June 11 in Hungary. The game will start at 18:00.

Idman.biz