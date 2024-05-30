31 May 2024
Shahin Diniyev: "They are free in their preference" - VIDEO

Football
News
30 May 2024 17:54
Shahin Diniyev: "They are free in their preference"

"We have 28 players. They have a better answer."

This was said by the head coach of Sabail Shahin Diniyev, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

The experienced specialist spoke about the departure of club captain Adil Naghiyev from the team. He said that he respects the choice of the players: "There are two ways to approach the issue of leaving the team. One of them has a contract and leaves the ship, and the other has a contract and leaves the team. The agreement of many players, including me, had ended. Everyone has a choice. Our Premier League clubs are not financially weak. Players also have their own choices. It's natural for him to leave a team he didn't like. It can also be affected by the decrease in our budget. I respect everyone's opinion. A football player's life is very short. They also try to go where the finances are good. Who will stay and who will go, this is already a second thought. We had a contract for 3 people. These are David Gomis, Madi Queta and Suleyman Ahmadov. These remain. The contracts of the others are over and they are free to choose."

