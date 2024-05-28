29 May 2024
The symbolic team of the Premier League

Football
News
28 May 2024 18:40
The Premier League presented the symbolic team of the season.

Idman.biz reports that the "11" was determined by voting among the fans.

Manchester City and Arsenal were represented by more players in the team of the 2023/24 season. Four players from each of these clubs were included in the squad.

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal);

Defenders: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes (all Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool);

Midfielders: Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden (all Manchester City);

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

It should be noted that after the end of the season, various editions and versions also defined their "11th".

