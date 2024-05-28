28 May 2024
CALENDAR of Azerbaijan national team's games in the European Championship

The time of the matches of the Azerbaijan national team in the European mini-football championship has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the national team will play its first match against Belgium on June 2.

The match will start at 13:00 Baku time. 1 day later, the opponent will be Italy. The match against the Apennines will start at 19:00.

Azwrbaijan team will play the last game in the group on June 4 against France. The starting whistle of this match will be given at 19:00.

It should be noted that the continental championship will be held from June 1 to 8 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz

