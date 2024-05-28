Three losses in Azerbaijan team

The Azerbaijan national team will go to the friendly matches in June with three losses.

Idman.biz reports that the injured players of Azerbaijan national team will have to miss the matches in Hungary.

Midfielders Eddy Israfilov, Filip Ozobic and forward Renat Dadashov were excluded from the team. The latter suffers from microdamage. He should start treatment now so that he will be fully ready for the new season.

Eddy went to the game in the last round of the Premier League with the help of needles. It was caused by the great importance of the match for Neftchi. Ozobic, who is injured like him, will miss the matches against Albania and Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team will start preparing for the meetings on June 7 and 11 on May 30.

Idman.biz