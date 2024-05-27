Seymur Mammadov: "Whoever scored the goal, being champion is what really matters" - VIDEO

"Our training camp is going well. The coaches worked on all the fine details."

Idman.biz reports that Seymur Mammadov, the captain of the Azerbaijan national mini-football team, said this.

He said that his goal is to return to Baku as a European champion: “Everyone has suffering. I was just lucky to score the winning goal. This time it will not be different. Whether I or our goalkeeper scores the goal, let's be champions. Let us give this to the people of Azerbaijan. I have recovered from my injury and I am ready for the continental championship."

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held from June 1 to 8. Azerbaijan will compete in a group with Belgium, Italy and France.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz