Rashad Sadygov is halfway through 100

Rashad Sadygov won his 50th victory in his career as a head coach in Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Zira, led by a 42-year-old specialist, defeated Sabail with a score of 1:0. This was the 128th meeting after Sadygov was appointed head coach of the settlement club. During this period, the representative of Baku, who won 50 victories, drew 43 times and lost 35 times.

It should be noted that Sadygov, who managed only one club, is the head coach of Zira since the summer of 2020.

Idman.biz