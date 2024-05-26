26 May 2024
Apology from Neftchi goalkeeper

26 May 2024 09:22
"I deeply apologize to the fans for the unsuccessful performance."

Idman.biz reports that Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic said this.

The Croatian goalkeeper did not hide his disappointment after the last round of the Premier League. The Baku representative ended the season with a 0:1 defeat against Sabah without a prize or qualification for the European Cup. The 29-year-old Croatian goalkeeper said that he had nothing to say for this reason: "I don't want to talk too much. This is football, anything is possible. I can only say that I am very sorry for the results."

It should be noted that Neftchi finished the season in the 5th place.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

