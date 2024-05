The fate of Barcelona player Marcos Alonso has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the defender will leave the Spanish club in the summer.

The 33-year-old Spanish will leave the La Liga club as a free agent. The change of head coach in the team will not affect Markos's decision.

It should be noted that Alonso won a chance in 8 games in the season.

Idman.biz