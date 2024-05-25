The president of Qarabag will not participate in the award ceremony

Tomorrow, the 2023/24 season will be concluded in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that after the Araz-Nakhchivan - Qarabag match of the XXXVI round, gold medals and a championship trophy will be presented to the Agdam club.

The president of the champion, Tahir Gozel, will not participate in the event to be held at "Azersun Arena". The businessman will not be with his team in the last match of the championship because he is participating in an important event organized outside the country.

It should be noted that Qarabag won the 11th championship in XXX rounds.

Idman.biz