Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed

Andrey Lunev’s income at Qarabag has been revealed.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the former agent of the Russian goalkeeper, Anton Smirnov.

He confirmed that the annual salary of the 32-year-old goalkeeper was low, which leaked to the press: "It was said before that Qarabag will not sign a 1-year contract. They wanted to see the perspective and understand who to trust in the future. They believed that if Andrey had a normal year, there should be an extension clause in the contract. Financial conditions were meagre. 200,000 euros, as written in the Azerbaijani press. But we agreed that if everything goes well, the conditions will be reviewed in December and an extension of the contract will be offered. Everyone understood well that those conditions are very low."

It should be noted that Lunev has been wearing the uniform of Qarabag since the summer of 2023.

Idman.biz