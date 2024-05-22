22 May 2024
Steve Clarke in between choices: 28 players for EURO-2024

The preliminary squad of the Scottish national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 28 players are on the list of head coach Steve Clark.

The expert must make a choice about the "26" he will take to Germany by July 7. His initial list included 4 goalkeepers, 11 defenders, 8 midfielders and 5 strikers.

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Rangers), Liam Kelly (Motherwell);

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City);

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers);

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).

It should be noted that the European Championship will start on June 14.

